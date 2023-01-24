Argentina, 1985 de Santiago Mitre obtuvo la nominación a los Premios Oscar 2023 en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera. La película sobre el Juicio a las Juntas recibió varias consideraciones en esta temporada de premios y recientemente ganó un Globo de Oro en la misma terna de ese evento.

El film protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani fue el estreno nacional más visto del 2022, superando el millón de espectadores en la cartelera de cine, con proyecciones en distintos países del mundo como Estados Unidos, España, Inglaterra, Chile, Uruguay, entre otros.

Argentina, 1985 compartirá terna con All Quiet on The Western Front (Alemania), The Quiet Girl (Irlanda) Close (Bélgica) y EO (Polonia). La película Decision To Leave de Park Chan-wook también se esperaba que quedara considerada por la Academia, pero no pudo pasar las últimas decisiones de los miembros del jurado.

Premios Oscar 2023: todos los nominados

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor Dirección

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Scheinert y Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, Los Fabelman

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película Extranjera

Sin novedad en el frente

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Película de Animación

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro

Marchel the shell with shoes on

El gato con botas: Último deseo

El monstruo marino

Turning Red

Mejor Montaje

Los espíritus de la Isla

Elvis

Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Mejor Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, Los Fabelman

Barry Keoghan, Los espíritus de la isla

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor guión original

Martin McDonagh, Los espíritus de la Isla

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, Los Fabelman

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guión adaptado

Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell & Edward Berger, All Quiet on The Western Front

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on The Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

El imperio de la luz

Tár

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor banda sonora original

Volker Bertelman, All Quiet on The Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, Los espíritus de la isla

Son Lux, Everything, Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, Los Fabelman

Mejor corto documental

El hombre que susurraba a los elefantes

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

El efecto Martha Mitchell

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor edición

Los espíritus de la isla

Elvis

Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor canción original

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

This is a Life (Everything, Everywhere All at Once)

Mejores efectos especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario