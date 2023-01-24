Argentina, 1985 quedó nominada a los Premios Oscar 2023
Argentina, 1985 de Santiago Mitre recibió una nominación a los Premios Oscar 2023 en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera y competirá con Sin Novedades al Frente, su principal rival de Alemania. ¿Cuándo es la ceremonia?
Argentina, 1985 de Santiago Mitre obtuvo la nominación a los Premios Oscar 2023 en la categoría Mejor Película Extranjera. La película sobre el Juicio a las Juntas recibió varias consideraciones en esta temporada de premios y recientemente ganó un Globo de Oro en la misma terna de ese evento.
El film protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani fue el estreno nacional más visto del 2022, superando el millón de espectadores en la cartelera de cine, con proyecciones en distintos países del mundo como Estados Unidos, España, Inglaterra, Chile, Uruguay, entre otros.
Argentina, 1985 compartirá terna con All Quiet on The Western Front (Alemania), The Quiet Girl (Irlanda) Close (Bélgica) y EO (Polonia). La película Decision To Leave de Park Chan-wook también se esperaba que quedara considerada por la Academia, pero no pudo pasar las últimas decisiones de los miembros del jurado.
Premios Oscar 2023: todos los nominados
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor Dirección
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Scheinert y Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, Los Fabelman
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Película de Animación
- Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro
- Marchel the shell with shoes on
- El gato con botas: Último deseo
- El monstruo marino
- Turning Red
Mejor Montaje
- Los espíritus de la Isla
- Elvis
- Everything, Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, Los Fabelman
- Barry Keoghan, Los espíritus de la isla
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor guión original
- Martin McDonagh, Los espíritus de la Isla
- Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner, Los Fabelman
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Mejor guión adaptado
- Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell & Edward Berger, All Quiet on The Western Front
- Rian Johnson, Glass Onion
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on The Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- El imperio de la luz
- Tár
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- All Quiet on The Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor banda sonora original
- Volker Bertelman, All Quiet on The Western Front
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- Carter Burwell, Los espíritus de la isla
- Son Lux, Everything, Everywhere All at Once
- John Williams, Los Fabelman
Mejor corto documental
- El hombre que susurraba a los elefantes
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- El efecto Martha Mitchell
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor edición
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Everything, Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor canción original
- Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu (RRR)
- This is a Life (Everything, Everywhere All at Once)
Mejores efectos especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything, Everywhere All at Once
- El viaje a París de la señora Harris