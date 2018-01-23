Mejor película
■ Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)
■ Darkest Hour (Focus Features)
■ Dunkirk (Warner Bros) Get Out (Universal) Lady Bird (A24)
■ Phantom Thread (Focus Features)
■ The Post (20th Century Fox).
■ The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)
■ Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight)
Mejor actor
■ Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me by Your Name
■ Daniel Day-Lewis, por Phantom Thread
■ Daniel Kaluuya, por Get Out.
■ Gary Oldman, por Darkest Hour
■ Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq
Mejor actriz
■ Sally Hawkins, por The Shape of Water
■ Frances McDormand, por Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
■ Margot Robbie, por I, Tonya
■ Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird
■ Meryl Streep, por The Post
Mejor película de animación
■ The Boss Baby (20th Century Fox).
■ The Breadwinner (GKIDS).
■ Coco (Walt Disney).
■ Ferdinand (20th Century Fox).
■ Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment).
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
■ A Fantastic Woman (Chile).
■ The Insult (Líbano).
■ Loveless (Rusia).
■ On Body and Soul (Hungría).
■ The Square (Suecia). M