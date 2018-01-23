Mejor película

■ Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

■ Darkest Hour (Focus Features)

■ Dunkirk (Warner Bros) Get Out (Universal) Lady Bird (A24)

■ Phantom Thread (Focus Features)

■ The Post (20th Century Fox).

■ The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)

■ Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight)

Mejor actor

■ Timothée Chalamet, por Call Me by Your Name

■ Daniel Day-Lewis, por Phantom Thread

■ Daniel Kaluuya, por Get Out.

■ Gary Oldman, por Darkest Hour

■ Denzel Washington, por Roman J. Israel, Esq

Mejor actriz

■ Sally Hawkins, por The Shape of Water

■ Frances McDormand, por Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

■ Margot Robbie, por I, Tonya

■ Saoirse Ronan, por Lady Bird

■ Meryl Streep, por The Post

Mejor película de animación

■ The Boss Baby (20th Century Fox).

■ The Breadwinner (GKIDS).

■ Coco (Walt Disney).

■ Ferdinand (20th Century Fox).

■ Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment).

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

■ A Fantastic Woman (Chile).

■ The Insult (Líbano).

■ Loveless (Rusia).

■ On Body and Soul (Hungría).

■ The Square (Suecia). M