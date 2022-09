For Lionel Messi, @Neymarjr, and Raheem Sterling, the journey hasn’t been easy but they’ve made it to the biggest stage. This is their tunnel, what’s yours?



No matter your tunnel, the world is #YoursToTake.



Follow the link for your chance to win: https://t.co/xsLpQ9Wnip pic.twitter.com/omDBtZJUry