Argentina, 1985 fue nominada a los premios BAFTA británicos en la categoría Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa, y cada vez suma más chances de recibir una consideración por parte de la Academia estadounidense de cara a los Oscar.

Luego de haber ganado un galardón en los Globo de Oro, y de quedar nominada en los Critics Choice Awards (aunque le ganó la india RRR), la película dirigida por Santiago Mitre sobre el Juicio a las Juntas Militares sigue recorriendo el mundo y ganando más fans.

En esta ocasión, la producción disponible en Prime Video vuelve a enfrentarse a All Quiet on the Western Front de Edward Berger, estrenada en Netflix, Decision to Leave de Park Chan-wook, que pronto saldrá por MUBI, la irlandesa The Quiet Girl de Colm Bairéad y Corsage de Marie Kreutzer.

Argentina, 1985 se presentará en los BAFTA británicos.

La ceremonia de los BAFTA se realizará el domingo 19 de febrero de 2023. Si bien en el Reino Unido la transmiten por BBC Player, aún no se sabe si la replicarán en Latinoamérica por alguna señal de cable.

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor Director

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field - Tár

Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King

Mejor Actriz

Ana de Armas por "Blonde"

Cate Blanchett por "Tár"

Viola Davis por "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler por "Till"

Emma Thompson por "Buena Suerte, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh por "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler por "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser por "The Whale"

Colin Farrell por "Los espíritus de la isla"

Daryl McCormack por "Buena Suerte, Leo Grande"

Paul Mescal por "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy por "Living"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Ricardo Darín y Santiago Mitre luego de recibir el Globo de Oro

Mejor Película Británica

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Mejor Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Guión

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Edición

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejor Vestuario

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor Maquillaje

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores Efectos Especiales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor cortometraje Animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Estrella en Ascenso