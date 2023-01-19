Argentina, 1985 recibió una nominación a los BAFTA y se acerca a los Oscar
Argentina, 1985, de Santiago Mitre sigue en el ojo de la crítica internacional y competirá nuevamente en la categoría de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa con otros títulos extranjeros que también son furor en esta temporada
Argentina, 1985 fue nominada a los premios BAFTA británicos en la categoría Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa, y cada vez suma más chances de recibir una consideración por parte de la Academia estadounidense de cara a los Oscar.
Luego de haber ganado un galardón en los Globo de Oro, y de quedar nominada en los Critics Choice Awards (aunque le ganó la india RRR), la película dirigida por Santiago Mitre sobre el Juicio a las Juntas Militares sigue recorriendo el mundo y ganando más fans.
En esta ocasión, la producción disponible en Prime Video vuelve a enfrentarse a All Quiet on the Western Front de Edward Berger, estrenada en Netflix, Decision to Leave de Park Chan-wook, que pronto saldrá por MUBI, la irlandesa The Quiet Girl de Colm Bairéad y Corsage de Marie Kreutzer.
La ceremonia de los BAFTA se realizará el domingo 19 de febrero de 2023. Si bien en el Reino Unido la transmiten por BBC Player, aún no se sabe si la replicarán en Latinoamérica por alguna señal de cable.
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor Director
- Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field - Tár
- Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King
Mejor Actriz
- Ana de Armas por "Blonde"
- Cate Blanchett por "Tár"
- Viola Davis por "The Woman King"
- Danielle Deadwyler por "Till"
- Emma Thompson por "Buena Suerte, Leo Grande"
- Michelle Yeoh por "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler por "Elvis"
- Brendan Fraser por "The Whale"
- Colin Farrell por "Los espíritus de la isla"
- Daryl McCormack por "Buena Suerte, Leo Grande"
- Paul Mescal por "Aftersun"
- Bill Nighy por "Living"
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Película Británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Guión
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Edición
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Mejor cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Estrella en Ascenso
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
